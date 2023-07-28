US supermajor ExxonMobil saw quarterly earnings chopped by more than half, as results were adversely impacted from lower natural gas realisations and industry refining margins.

The sharp drop mirrors similar results published Friday by rivals such as Chevron and Eni, as oil prices tumbled after topping $100 per barrel in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in early 2022.

ExxonMobil posted a net profit of $7.88 billion in the second quarter of 2023, or $1.94 per share, down 56% from $17.85 billion, or $4.21 per share, in the same period a year ago. Net revenues fell 28.5% to $82.91 billion.

TD Cowen said ExxonMobil missed analysts’ earnings forecast of $2 per share, primarily due to the upstream and downstream segments’ results coming in below consensus view.

Reducing costs

Meanwhile, the company is continuing work to bring down costs.

“Earnings totalled more than $19 billion during the first half of the year, and we are on track to structurally reduce costs by $9 billion at year-end compared to 2019,” said ExxonMobil chief executive Darren Woods.

“The work we have been doing to improve our underlying profitability is reflected in our second quarter results, which doubled from what we earned in a comparable industry commodity price environment.”

Guyana and Permian output higher

Production from Guyana and the US Permian basin increased 20% year-on-year, the company said.

“In the Permian, we set another production record and remain on track for an overall growth in production of 10% this year,” Woods told analysts in a conference call.

“Our growth will not be linear as we execute our development plans that balance and optimise capital efficiency, resource recovery and production rates.”

ExxonMobil expects output in the Permian to stay at 600,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day this year, before reaching 1 million boepd by 2027.

In Guyana, ExxonMobil achieved a record production of 380,000 barrels per day of oil from the Liza Destiny and Liza Unity floating production, storage and offloading vessels that are operating in the Liza field in the prolific Stabroek block.

“We see the potential to increase the combined gross capacity of these two FPSOs to above 400,000 bpd with further debottlenecking,” Woods added.

Nevertheless, production was down nearly 6% from 3.831 million boepd in the first quarter to 3.608 million boepd in the second quarter of 2023.

According to ExxonMobil, output was affected by divestments and the Sakhalin-1 expropriation in Russia, although it added that production figures are “consistent” with the full-year forecast.

Capital and exploration expenditures were $6.2 billion in the second quarter and $12.5 billion in the first half of 2023, in line with the company’s full-year guidance of between $23 billion and $25 billion.

Cash flow from operations totalled $9.4 billion and free cash flow was $5 billion, which includes a net working capital impact of $3.6 billion, primarily driven by higher seasonal cash tax payments.

The company’s debt-to-capital ratio remained at 17% and net-debt-to-capital ratio was 5%, reflecting a period-end cash balance of $29.6 billion.