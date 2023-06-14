Indonesia’s state-owned oil and gas company Pertamina is finalising its acquisition of Shell's 35% non-operated interest in Inpex’s Masela offshore production sharing contract that hosts the giant Abadi field and which will be exploited as a greenfield liquefied natural gas project — another step towards finally getting the long-stalled development off the drawing board.

“There are high hopes that this giant gas block can be developed soon so the gas asset in Masela can be monetised,” Pertamina chief executive Nicke Widyawati told a news conference.