Suitors have submitted offers to acquire core North African assets held by beleaguered London-listed junior SDX Energy, amid doubts over the company’s future.

Chaired by Jay Bhattacherjee, SDX produces oil and gas from an array of fields onshore Egypt and Morocco.

The company’s board said it is “aware of rumours concerning its Egyptian business”, and confirmed it “has received multiple offers” for the sale of these assets which are currently being evaluated.