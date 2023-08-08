Australian gas major Santos and US contractor Fluor could be nearing resolution of a US$1 billion-plus protracted legal wrangle relating to the operator's US$18.5 billion Gladstone liquefied natural gas project (GLNG) in Australia.
8 August 2023 2:25 GMT Updated 8 August 2023 8:09 GMT
