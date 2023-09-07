New York-listed Fluor has agreed to pay a civil penalty of $14.5 million to settle a improper accounting dispute with the US Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC), while five current and former employees were fined up to $25,000 each.
Fluor pays $14.5 million after SEC probe found it ‘materially mis-stated’ accounts
Settlement came a few months after former chief executive at McDermott International paid penalty to settle separate SEC accounting probe
7 September 2023 10:48 GMT Updated 7 September 2023 10:48 GMT
By
in London