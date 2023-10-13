A former chief executive and seven other directors of insolvent Singapore-based offshore oil and gas services contractor Swiber have been charged under the the nation’s Securities and Futures Act with alleged breaches related to consenting to false statements, neglect and other similar offences.

The charges came after a joint investigation by the Commercial Affairs Department of the Singapore Police Force and the Monetary Authority of Singapore, the Straits Times, a news daily in Singapore, reported on Friday.

In December 2014, Swiber announced that it had secured a $710 million project, a statement that investigators said was false and misleading.

“At that time, the group’s wholly owned subsidiary Swiber Offshore Construction had only signed a letter of intent that authorised an expenditure of up to $2 million on the project,” the report claimed.

Five directors have been charged with consenting to Swiber’s allegedly false statement and they also face one additional charge for conniving in Swiber’s "reckless" non-disclosure.

The five include the group’s founder and then executive chairman Raymond Kim Goh, former executive director and chief executive Francis Wong Chin Sing, then executive director and chief financial officer Leonard Tay Gim Sin, former executive director Nitish Gupta and then non-executive director Yeo Chee Neng, the Straits Times reported.

Article continues below the advert

Three additional former directors – Jean Pers, Oon Thian Seng and Chia Fook Eng – have been charged with neglect, the article said.

The charges follow seven years after the Singapore player filed for liquidation with hundreds of millions of dollars in debt.