A former executive of Malaysia’s national upstream company Petronas Carigali has been fined and sentenced to one day behind bars after pleading guilty to two of 46 corruption and money laundering charges.

A 36-year-old former construction engineer with Petronas Carigali was fined 177,000 ringgit ($37,488) and sentenced to one day's jail after pleading guilty to two corruption charges related to maintenance services worth 35,217.50 ringgit.

Mohd Amal M Razalan entered his guilty plea as he was about to be tried for 46 bribery and money laundering charges before Sessions Judge Anita Harun.

Anita ordered an 18-month jail sentence if Amal failed to pay the fines, and she ruled that the remaining offences are to be taken into consideration.

Amal earlier this year had claimed trial to 41 charges amounting to nearly 9.65 million ringgit under the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act 2009 and five charges under the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorist Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001.

For the two charges to which he pleaded guilty under the MACC Act, Amal was alleged to have received two cheques respectively worth 30,718.30 ringgit and 4499.20 ringgit from an undisclosed company director in October 2019 and January 2020.

He conspired with another company director to obtain gratification for himself for assisting the company to secure the provision of civil and structural maintenance services for Petronas Carigali.

Each of the two charges to which he admitted carries a maximum 20-year term of imprisonment plus a fine of not more five times the sum of gratification or 10,000 ringgit, whichever is higher.

Petronas Carigali suffered no financial loss as a result of Amal’s actions.