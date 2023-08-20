A former commercial executive of Singapore’s Sembcorp Marine is facing possible jail time after being hit with 14 charges for alleged corruption offences.

Singapore’s Corrupt Practices Investigation Board (CPIB) confirmed that Balakrishnan A/L Govindasamy (Balakrishnan) on 16 August was charged in court for allegedly committing corruption offences.

Between 2015 and 2021, Balakrishnan was alleged to have corruptly obtained and attempted to obtain gratifications in the form of cash totalling at least S$202,877 (US$149,469 at current exchange rates) from nine contractors representing different companies.

“These gratifications were meant as an inducement or reward for advancing the business interests of these contractors with Sembcorp Marine Integrated Yard Private Limited,” the CPIB said in a statement.

The 61-year-old Malaysian national at the material time was working at Sembmarine (now known as Seatrium following the company’s acquisition earlier this year of compatriot Keppel Offshore & Marine), the CPIB noted.

For his alleged offences, Balakrishnan faces 14 charges punishable under Section 6(a) of Singapore’s Prevention of Corruption Act, of which five charges are amalgamated under Section 124(4) of the Criminal Procedure Code and punishable under Section 124(8) of the Criminal Procedure Code.

“Singapore adopts a strict zero-tolerance approach towards corruption. Any person who is convicted of a corruption offence under Section 6 of the Prevention of Corruption Act can be fined up to S$100,000 or sentenced to imprisonment of up to five years or both,” added the CPIB.

“Any person who is convicted of an offence under Section 124 of the Criminal Procedure Code can face two times the amount of punishment liable for that offence.”

The CPIB said that companies are “strongly advised” to put in place robust procedures in areas such as procurement and internal audit to prevent falling victim to corrupt acts by their employees.

Guidance for companies on measures to prevent corruption can be found in PACT: A Practical Anti-Corruption Guide for Businesses in Singapore, which is available on CPIB’s website.

“Companies are also strongly encouraged to obtain certification under the Singapore Standard (SS) ISO 37001 — Anti-Bribery Management Systems, which is designed to help companies implement or enhance an anti-bribery management system to reduce corporate risk and costs related to bribery,” the board added.