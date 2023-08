Malaysian floating production contractor Bumi Armada has received some relief linked to its financial obligations on the heavily-delayed KG-DWN-98/2 Cluster 2 deep-water project in India.

Bumi has a 30% interest in a joint venture with Shapoorji Pallonji Energy, which is supplying the Armada Sterling V floating production, storage and offloading vessel for Cluster 2 on a lease and operate basis...