Galp Energia’s fourth quarter oil and gas production volumes benefited from plateau production being achieved from Eni’s Coral floating liquefied natural gas vessel offshore Mozambique and good performance of its Brazilian operations.

These contributions offset the 12,600 barrels of oil equivalent per day lost when the Portuguese player decided to sell its Angolan assets in late 2022, a deal that has still to be rubber-stamped by the Luanda government.