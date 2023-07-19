US oilfield services giant Halliburton has reported a near-sixfold increase in quarterly profits as strong drilling activity boosted demand for its services and equipment.

The company posted net profits of $610 million, or $0.77 per share, in the second quarter of 2023, up 560% from $109 million, or $0.12 per share, in the same period last year.

Analysts on average were expecting Halliburton to announce net profits of $0.75 per share. Total revenues rose 14% from $5.1 billion to $5.8 billion.

Halliburton ended the second quarter with $798 million of free cash flow generation.

“Halliburton’s strong performance in the second quarter demonstrates the earnings power of our business. Both of our divisions delivered strong margin performance across all regions,” said chief executive Jeff Miller.

“Oil and gas are critical to the global economy and meeting long term demand requires sustained capital investment. I am confident in the strength and duration of this upcycle and Halliburton’s ability to outperform in it.”

The company’s completion and production division saw revenues increase driven by higher activity in the Gulf of Mexico, while Halliburton’s drilling and evaluation sector displayed strong results in the Western Hemisphere and Saudi Arabia.

Geographically, international revenues were up 7% to $3.1 billion, with Brazil, Mexico, Angola, Norway and Saudi Arabia leading the growth. In North America revenues fell 2% to $2.7 billion due to a decrease in stimulation activity in US onshore.