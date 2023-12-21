The UK’s Harbour Energy has pounced again with an agreement to acquire for $11.2 billion the upstream assets, except Russia-related activities, of Germany’s Wintershall Dea.

Harbour, the largest oil and gas producer in the UK sector, said on Thursday it had agreed with Wintershall Dea’s two main shareholders BASF and LetterOne to puchase substanially all of Wintershall Dea’s upstream assets.

The portfolio includes all of Wintershall Dea's upstream assets in Norway, Germany, Denmark, Argentina, Mexico, Egypt, Libya and Algeria as well as CO 2 capture and storage licences in Europe. Wintershall Dea's Russian assets are excluded.

The acquisition would add 1.1 billion barrels of oil equivalent of proven plus probable reserves at $10 per boe and more than 300,000 boe per day of production.

Linda Cook, chief executive of Harbour, said: “Today’s announcement marks Harbour’s fourth major acquisition and the most transformational step yet in our journey to build a uniquely positioned, large-scale, geographically diverse independent oil and gas company.

“The addition of Wintershall Dea’s assets will increase our production to over 500,000 boepd, extend our reserves life, and enhance our margins and cash flow, all supporting enhanced shareholder returns over the longer run.

“Importantly, the acquisition also advances our energy transition objectives by shifting our portfolio towards natural gas, lowering our GHG emissions intensity and expanding our CCS interests into new European markets.”

The acquisition amount of $11.2 billion comprises:

$2.15 billion of cash to be funded through Harbour's cash flow and an underwritten bridge facility;

the transfer of existing Wintershall Dea bonds to Harbour with a nominal value of .$4.9 billion;

921.2 million new Harbour shares issued to Wintershall Dea’s shareholders at an agreed value of $4.15 billion.

As a result, BASF will own 46.5% of Harbour’s listed ordinary shares with Harbour’s current shareholders owning 53.5%.

LetterOne will own 251.5 million non‐voting, non‐listed convertible ordinary shares with preferential rights .

If the non-voting shares are converted into ordinary shares, Harbour’s current shareholders would own 45.5% and BASF and LetterOne would own 39.6% and 14.9%, respectively.

Strategic rationale

BASF said the transaction was a major step towards achieving its announced strategic goal of exiting the oil and gas business, and that it had the option of monetising its stake in the new Harbour as Harbour is listed on the London Stock Exchange.

Closing of the transaction is targeted in the fourth quarter of 2024 and, until then, Harbour and Wintershall Dea will continue to operate as independent companies.

BASF said there was no assurance that the agreed transaction would be consummated, and that a range opf approvals were required from several countries as well as regulatory approvals.

CEO and CFO comments

Linda Cook added: "We look forward to completion of the acquisition and welcoming Wintershall Dea employees to Harbour, and to our further growth as we continue to build a global independent oil and gas company of the future."

Alexander Krane, Harbour's chief financial officer, said: "The acquisition of Wintershall Dea’s large scale, high quality portfolio will transform our asset base as well as our capital structure.

"The funding structure we have put together – including the porting of $4.9 billion of low-cost investment grade bonds with a coupon of 1.8% and the issuance of $4.15 billion of equity at a significant premium – will significantly improve our credit rating and deliver a transaction which is accretive on a per share basis across all key metrics.

"This will materially improve our cost of capital and enable access to broader and lower cost sources of funding, supporting further growth and additional shareholder returns. The increase to our ordinary dividend per share is a first step in this direction."



