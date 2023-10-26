US independent Hess reported estimated results for the third quarter of 2023, just days after it agreed to be acquired by supermajor Chevron for $53 billion.

Hess posted a net profit of $504 million, or $1.64 per share, down slightly from $515 million, or $1.67 per share, in the third quarter of 2022.

Oil and gas production increased 13% from 351,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day to 395,000 boepd, thanks to strong results from Guyana and the US Bakken shale.

Hess estimates average production for the year to be about 390,000 boepd, the upper range of the previous guidance of between 385,000 and 390,000 boepd.

Net output in the Bakken was up from 166,000 boepd to 190,000 boepd, while production in Guyana from the Liza field went from 98,000 boepd to 188,000 boepd.

“Due to the pending merger with Chevron, the company will not host a conference call to review its third quarter 2023 results,” Hess said.