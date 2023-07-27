Italian gas operator Snam posted a slight increase in in profits in first half of the year, as chief executive Stefano Venier said the outlook in Europe remains “volatile” and the continent must retain focus on ensuring security of energy supply.

Snam reported net income attributable to the group at €698 million ($598.2 million) in its latest financial update on Thursday, or nearly 2% higher than the first half of 2022.

“We achieved solid results in a complex environment of geopolitical uncertainty, volatile commodity prices and rising interest rates,” said chief executive Stefano Venier.

Snam saw gas demand in Italy drop 16% in the first half of the year, to 32.7 billion cubic metres, on lower consumption across all sectors — gas for power generation, industry and households.

Lower demand contributed to a higher than historic refilling of underground gas storage levels in the country. As of the end of June, gas inventories held 16.5 Bcm, equivalent to about 87% full, “well above the levels registered at the same date in 2022”, which were around 60%, Snam said.

The company also saw higher earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and mmortization and total revenue.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 5.7% in the first half to €1.22 billion year-on-year, while revenues were 18% higher at €1.89 billion.

Snam is in the process of commissioning the floating storage and regasification unit Golar Tundra, anchored in Piombino, which will add 5 Bcm of annual regasification capacity for the country.

The investment — sanctioned last year as Russian pipeline imports into Europe plummeted, triggering a scramble to diversify supplies — strengthens Italian and European supply security, Venier said.

“The situation remains volatile in Europe, the focus has to remain on strengthening the energy system going forward,” said Venier.

For Piombino, Venier said capacity has been assigned almost in full for the years ahead: “Almost all capacity of that asset has been sold for the next 20 years,” he said.

The Piombino FSRU received its first LNG cargo, supplied by Eni, in early July.