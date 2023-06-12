FSRU owner Hoegh LNG has boosted its boardroom with a new recruit who is used to life in the fast lane.

Norway's Hoegh this morning revealed Eric den Besten would join as a director alongside another new face, Carlo Ravizza.

Besten joins the board having taken up the post of chief executive officer for Hoegh Capital Partners, the investment company of the firm's controlling family.

He has been drafted in from outside the energy and shipping world having been previously involved in the high-octane world of Formula 1.

Besten was formerly Chief Investment Officer of SHL Capital, a family office with controlling interests in Aston Martin Lagonda and the Aston Martin F1 team, led by Billionaire Lawrence Stroll.

Ravizza is also an executive at Hoegh Capital, with a background spanning McKinsey, Bain, JPMorgan, AlixPartners and Alvarez&Marsal.

Article continues below the advert

With the new directors stepping up, Norwegian shipowner Leif Hoegh will remain as an alternate director, while Martine Vice Holter is leaving the board.

Hoegh LNG boasts a fleet of ten modern FSRUs and three LNG carriers.

This is not the first time that a gas industry player eyes at collaboration Aston Martin stake holders.

Saudi oil giant Aramco signed a long-term strategic partnership with Aston Martin Formula 1 team in February this year.

Aramco has said the move was in a bid to “underpin efforts made by the team to meet Formula 1’s target to be powered entirely by sustainable fuels by 2025.”