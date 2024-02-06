Bermuda–domiciled Hoegh LNG and Indonesia’s state-owned gas transmission company Perusahaan Gas Negara (PGN) have settled their historic differences regarding the charter of the Lampung liquefied natural gas floating storage and regasification unit.

Hoegh LNG on Tuesday said that the parties had entered into “an amicable settlement” to resolve their disputes, ahead of pending arbitrations.

PGN back in 2021 had notified its intention to begin arbitration proceedings against the owner of the FSRU, which is deployed off the southeast coast of Sumatra.

The vessel owner, Hoegh LNG Partners at the time said PGN had raised certain issues in relation to the operations and charter of the vessel in a letter dated 13 July 2021.

In a further letter dated 27 July that same year, PGN stated that it would begin arbitration to declare the charter null and void, and/or to terminate the charter and/or seek damages.

The Lampung FSRU in July 2014 received its first cargo of LNG through a ship-to-ship transfer. Hoegh LNG’s contract with PGN is set to run for 20 years

“Hoegh LNG is pleased to announce that the parties have entered into an amicable settlement by which the parties have agreed to finally and irrevocably settle all of the disputes, claims and counterclaims between the parties that gave rise to the said arbitration proceedings, and agreed to terminate the arbitrations with immediate effect,” said the FSRU’s owner.

“The charter contract for PGN FSRU Lampung remains in full force and effect and each party will cover its own costs in relation to the terminated arbitrations.”