Norwegian energy services giant Aker Solutions has reported strong quarterly financial results as it works through its enormous order backlog of construction, subsea and maintenance work.

Revenue in the second quarter of 2023 was Nkr14.2 billion ($1.4 billion), up from Nkr10.6 billion in the same period last year.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation excluding special items increased to Nkr1.2 billion ($120 million) compared with Nkr700 million for the same period last year.

Order intake for the quarter was Nkr12.3 billion and the company’s total backlog at the end of the quarter stood at Nkr97.7 billion ($9.6 billion) to provide “high visibility on activity levels for years to come”.

Aker Solutions said that at the end of the quarter, the net cash position was Nkr7.7 billion.

“Our second-quarter results demonstrate that we continue to be on-track with our financial targets, and I am pleased with our overall results for the quarter,” said Kjetel Digre, chief executive of Aker Solutions.

“As we look ahead to the rest of 2023, we are on a path to full-year revenue growth of about 30%, with increased earnings.

“The overall market outlook remains positive despite industry cost inflation and supply chain constraints. Our newly reorganized company has sharpened its focus on digitalization and strengthened our ability to deliver solutions to both conventional and future energy markets,” said Digre.

Looking ahead, the company's outlook is positive, with high tender activity of about Nkr100 billion, and market activity expected to increase across the energy sector.

Aker Solutions' view is there will be multiple years of spending growth from the company's customers across areas where it is relevant.