India’s Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has revealed its order book has increased sharply to 412.648 billion rupees ($50 billion), led by improved market fundamentals and increased contracting activity.

The company in a statement on Tuesday that its consolidated order book stood at 412.648 billion rupees as of 30 June, with international orders accounting for 29% of the total.

L&T is diversified across several verticals that include onshore and offshore hydrocarbons, renewables, transmission and distribution, civil infrastructure and information technology, which together contribute to its mammoth order backlog.

The company’s energy projects segment secured orders valued at 72.45 billion rupees during the quarter that ended 30 June, registering substantial growth “of 66% year-on-year with receipt of orders in the onshore and offshore vertical of hydrocarbon business”.

L&T is one of the largest oil and gas engineering, procurement and construction contractors in South Asia and the Middle East and has reported almost $1.8 billion-worth of new awards from Saudi Aramco alone this year.

The company is a key member of Saudi Aramco’s lucrative long term agreement (LTA) with international contracting giants and has a strong foothold in the Indian and Middle East markets.

Buyback plans

It has also proposed its first-ever $1.22 billion share buyback plan.

L&T said its board has approved a proposal to buy back equity shares for an aggregate amount not exceeding 100,000 million rupees.

“These proposals underline the confidence of the company in achieving its growth plans and endorses the financial strength,” it stated.

The company’s buyback proposal “is subject to the approval of shareholders”, it added.

Quarterly results

L&T made a first-quarter net profit of 24.93 billion rupees, up 46% on the same period last year.

The company received orders worth 655.2 billion rupees at the group level during the 2023 quarter, while its consolidated revenues grew to 478.82 billion rupees in the same period, recording year-on-year growth of 34%, it noted.