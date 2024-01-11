Inpex is increasing its equity in the operated Ichthys liquefied natural gas project in Australia through the acquisition of the minority stake currently held by compatriot Tokyo Gas.

The move comes after Inpex pre-empted Tokyo Gas’ intended sale to Australia’s MidOcean Energy Holdings.

Inpex on Thursday confirmed it had entered into an agreement with Tokyo Gas to acquire its 1.575% stake in Ichthys, which would boost its holding to 67.82%.

“The Ichthys LNG project is a highly competitive one that is expected to generate stable revenue over the long term. Our acquisition of an additional participating interest… is aligned to the pursuit of our business targets and pathways outlined in [the] “Long-term Strategy and Medium-term Business Plan (Inpex Vision @2022)” and will contribute to energy security in Japan and Asia-Pacific region,” commented Inpex.

Ichthys LNG, which started operations in July 2018, has expected peak production of up to 9.3 million tonnes of LNG and 1.65 million tonnes of liquid petroleum gas per annum, along with more than 100,000 barrels per day of condensate.

The deal encompasses Tokyo Gas’ participating interest in offshore blocks WA-50-L and WA-51-L — including the Ichthys gas condensate field, its share of Ichthys LNG — the downstream company that owns the liquefaction facilities and markets the LNG — and its participating interest in exploration permit WA-285-P, which is contiguous with Block WA-50-L.

Inpex added it would continue to lead efforts to sustain stable operations at Ichthys with the understanding and cooperation of all its stakeholders, including the project’s joint venture partners, the local communities, the Australian federal government and the governments of the Northern Territory and Western Australia.

Completion of the acquisition is subject to the fulfillment of certain conditions, including approval by Australian government regulatory agencies.

Inpex’s other partners at Ichthys are TotalEnergies, CPC Corporation, Osaka Gas, Kansai Electric Power, Jera and Toho Gas.