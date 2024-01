Oilfield services heavyweight SLB reported a small 4% increase in quarterly profits, with international revenues again propelling growth while North America was relatively flat.

SLB posted a net profit attributable to the company of $1.11 billion in the fourth quarter of 2023, or $0.77 per share, compared to a net gain of $1.06 billion, or $0.74 per share, in the same period a year ago.