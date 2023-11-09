An Italian judge has dropped proceedings against a former Eni employee and others — including a current chief executive of a UK-based upstream company and a deputy chief executive of a Nigerian player — for allegedly defrauding Eni over an oil cargo sale, according to Reuters.

The 2019 "White Moon" case involved a shipment of crude oil to Eni, supposedly from Iraq, but the Italian major feared the cargo could contain some Iranian crude targeted by US sanctions.

Upstream's sister newspaper Tradewinds reported recently that the White Moon oil tanker arrived at the end of May 2019 at the Milazzo refinery in Sicily, part-owned by Eni, which rejected the cargo because it did not match the Iraqi Basra Light it had contracted.

Eni had bought the cargo from Nigerian firm Oando Trading, which in turn had acquired the oil from the London branch of Italian fuel trading company Napag.

Citing judicial and legal sources, the news agency said Judge Cristian Mariani — in a closed-door hearing in a Milan court on Wednesday — granted the requests of the defendants' lawyers because the alleged crimes were possibly committed abroad and therefore did not fall within his jurisdiction.

Handling Iranian oil would have breached sanctions the then US administration of Donald Trump reimposed in 2018 after Washington withdrew from a nuclear deal between Iran and world powers.

At the end of an investigation lasting more than three years, said Reuters, Milan prosecutors pushed for a fraud trial over the tanker deal.

As a result of the judge's ruling, the case against Massimo Mantovani, ex-chairman of Eni Trading & Shipping, Francesco Mazzagatti, who was previously a Napag partner and director, and Boyo Omamofe, Oando Trading's former chief executive, has now been closed, as has the case against these three companies.

A spokesperson for Mazzagatti, who is chief executive of Viaro Energy, told Reuters he was pleased with the dismissal of the case.

"We have maintained from the start that the hearings are purely procedural and it is gratifying to see justice prevail in the Italian judiciary system after numerous irregularities in the due process," the Spokesperson said.

However, the news agency reported that for Mazzagatti, one last charge of bribery between private individuals remains outstanding.

Upstream also approached Viaro — which has built up a sizeable exploration and production portfolio in the North Sea — for comment.

Viaro's wholly owned subsidiary Rockrose Energy holds stakes in more than 30 fields, including assets in the UK and Netherlands, producing up to 30,000 barrels of oil equivalent per year.

Giuseppe Iannaccone, lawyer for Omamofe and the Oando company, told Reuters that he was very satisfied with the outcome.

"My client had not had the slightest responsibility in the contested facts as he had simply been involved in a normal commercial transaction, which moreover took place in international waters," Iannaccone said.

Omamofe is currently deputy group chief executive at Oando Plc, whose upstream subsidiary, Oando Energy Resources, has a major portfolio in Nigeria and exploration interests in a joint development zone between Nigeria and Sao Tome.

An Eni spokesperson told the newswire: "Eni has long since filed complaints with other jurisdictions that would have jurisdiction in criminal matters according to today's ruling," he said, adding that civil lawsuits for damages are continuing in the appropriate venues in Italy.