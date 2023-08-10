Modec, the world's second-largest floating production company, has reported improved net profit and revenue in the first half of 2023.
Revenue for the Japanese company totalled $1.59 billion in the six months ended 30 June 2023, which was 15.5%
Higher revenue and net profit reported due to construction progress on FPSO projects
