Harbour Energy, the UK’s largest oil and gas producer, is expecting to cut about 350 onshore workers as part of a review into its UK organisation prompted by the government's Energy Profits Levy.

Harbour and other UK oil and gas producers are fuming about the 75% levy, which in its current form will run until 2028.

In its 2022 annual results, Harbour said its profits had been “wiped out” by the levy, which would cause negative side-effects for the UK’s energy security.