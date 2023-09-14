A joint venture of India’s Shapoorji Pallonji Energy (SP Energy) and Malaysia’s Bumi Armada has achieved financial closure on a $948 million loan facility for the Armada Sterling V floating production, storage and offloading vessel deployed at Oil & Natural Gas Corporation’s delayed KG-DWN-98/2 asset.

The FPSO is set to begin production within a month or two at ONGC’s $5 billion Cluster 2 development offshore India’s eastern coast, where months-long delay to first oil from the FPSO has led to financial headaches for the JV in the absence of steady revenues from the ONGC project.

For Bumi Armada, the delay affected its ability to satisfy one of the conditions in the disbursement of its FPSO financing facility.

However, Bumi Armada confirmed this week in an announcement on the Bursa Malaysia exchange that its subsidiary “has successfully achieved financial close under its long-term project financing facility of $948 million” for the east coast Indian FPSO.

“The disbursement proceeds from the project facility have been utilised by A98/2 (the company subsidiary) to fully repay its $930 million bridge loan facility,” the company stated.

Awaiting hydrocarbons

Bumi added that the Armada Sterling V FPSO “is awaiting hydrocarbons from ONGC to conduct the necessary acceptance tests to achieve final acceptance”.

While Bumi has not specified a start-up date, Upstream understands that the first oil from the ONGC project will likely be achieved by October.

Bumi has a 30% interest in the joint venture with Shapoorji Pallonji Energy, which holds the majority stake of 70%.

The Armada Sterling V FPSO is expected to handle up to 60,000 barrels per day of oil at peak production.

The floater was a conversion from the tanker Ariake by Seatrium (Sembcorp Marine) and is understood to be the largest FPSO in Indian waters, with a storage capacity of 800,000 barrels of oil.