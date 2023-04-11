Australia-listed Karoon Energy started life in 2003 as Karoon Gas, with Karoon Energy coming into being the following year via a US$4 million initial public offering.

Today, the company’s market capitalisation is about US$1.2 billion.

Karoon chief executive Julian Fowles, who came on board in November 2020, recounts how the company had some decent discoveries about seven or eight years ago offshore Australia, selling one of those big discoveries — Poseidon — to compatriot Origin Energy’s then-managing director Grant King for US$600 million.