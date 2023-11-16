Australia’s Karoon Energy is splurging US$720 million to make its US debut, where it hopes the deep-water Gulf of Mexico fields will offset the production decline at its Bauna asset offshore Brazil.

Karoon is to acquire a 30% interest from operator LLOG in its Who Dat and Dome Patrol oil and gas fields, associated infrastructure such as the Who Dat floating production system (FPS), plus an approximate 16% interest in the Abilene field together with varying stakes in adjacent exploration acreage offshore Louisiana.

This exploration acreage includes the Who Dat East, Who Dat West and Who Dat South exploration and appraisal opportunities.

Karoon’s chief executive Julian Fowles said there are significant development and exploration opportunities that, in the company’s view, are analogous to Who Dat within the associated acreage.

“These provide the potential for future infrastructure-led developments, to increase production and extend the Who Dat field life. Importantly, sustaining capital requirements are low, and development and exploration activities are expected to be funded from Who Dat cash flows,” he said.

Who Dat, which came on stream in 2011, today produces 42,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day comprising 60% oil and 40% gas from nine wells linked to the FPS. Two new wells and a subsea pump were recently brought online and a further two wells are expected to be added next year.

Karoon said that the producing assets being acquired from LLOG are expected to boost its 2024 production on a net revenue interest basis by 4 million to 4.5 million barrels of oil equivalent, taking the company’s total proforma output for the next calendar year to between 12 million and 14.5 million boe.

Looking ahead, an appraisal well on the Who Dat East oil accumulation is on the cards for the second quarter of 2024, subject to joint venture approval. This discovery, which has gross 2C contingent resources of 17 million boe, is located 27 kilometres from the FPS on the main field. Other nearby exploration targets include Who Dat South and Who Dat West, which host combined unrisked gross prospective resources of 108 million boe.

Exploration wells on these prospects are scheduled to be drilled respectively in the second and third quarters next year, also subject to joint venture approvals. Drilling costs for these wells are estimated at approximately US$60 million apiece on a dry hole basis, noted Karoon.

Its purchase, that comes with US$27 million associated costs, will be funded by US$171 million cash, US$274 million debt and a US$300 million fully underwritten equity raise.

“This transaction meets our strategic objectives to acquire a material, value and earnings accretive, producing asset with expansion opportunities in either Brazil or the Gulf of Mexico,” added Fowles.

“The Who Dat assets provide Karoon with both geographical and asset diversification, complementing our existing Brazilian business with a second high quality operation.”

On completion of the deal, which is subject to customary conditions for “a transaction of this nature”, the Who Dat and Dome Patrol partners will be operator LLOG with a 45% interest, Karoon having 30% and Houston, US-based investment firm Westlawn Group holding the remaining 25% stake.