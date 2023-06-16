Kristian Siem’s Subsea7 has failed in a first attempt to acquire DOF Group at a time the target is heading for an Oslo-listing backed by shipping and offshore billionaire John Fredriksen.

Siem, a Norwegian investor and Subsea7 chairman, is an outspoken consolidator and is expected to return with a fresh bid in the future, according to reports in Norway.

DOF chairman Svein Harald Oygard told Upstream’s sister publication DN on Friday: “We are in the middle of raising capital and take it as a compliment that Subsea7 wants to buy us.”

Subsea7 made a proposal worth NOK 35 ($3.3) per share to acquire the entire issued share capital of DOF, it announced on Friday.

The offer, comprising NOK 7 in cash and NOK 28 in newly issued shares of Subsea7, represented a 25% premium of DOF’s targeted initial public offering priced at NOK 28.

Subsea7 revealed that DOF’s board of directors has rejected the proposal.

Article continues below the advert

Subsea7 believes the combination with DOF would bring significant benefits to shareholders at both companies.

These include accelerated returns and access to an enlarged fleet, potentially capitalising on positive developments in the subsea and offshore wind markets.

If the transaction proceeds, Subsea7 intends to return $250 million per annum to shareholders of each company for five years from 2025.

“The offer is conditional upon retention of the existing bank debt and bond debt facilities without impact from any change of control provisions that may exist,” Subsea7 said in a statement.

DOF’s board has said the offer from Siem is not high enough and would be potentially disruptive to the capital raise.

Siem told E24 in Norway that only DOF’s board had rejected the proposal and Erik Hagerup, a manager at DOF shareholder Heimdal Forvaltning, told the same news outlet he expected a new proposal.

As Upstream reported this week, Fredriksen - a key shareholder in drillers Northern Drilling and Valaris - is taking nearly half the stock on offer in DOF’s Oslo IPO.

Austevoll-based DOF aims to list on the main board or Euronext Expand on 22 June after the bankruptcy of its parent in February which followed a long battle to restructure its balance sheet.

The company collapsed in dire offshore vessel markets as shareholders were wiped out after rejecting a $2.25 billion equity swap.

DOF’s biggest shareholder was shipping and seafood tycoon Helge Mogster with 31.6%, but he, along with all other investors, saw their stakes wiped out during the bankruptcy.

The assets were spun down into the new company that has now launched the IPO in a much-improved rate environment.

The bookbuilding process for DOF’s IPO is set to end on 20 June. After a few hours of the process on Tuesday this week, DOF said the deal was already oversubscribed.