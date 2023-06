Kristian Siem’s Subsea7 claims to be abandoning its pursuit of initial public offering hopeful DOF Group just days after launching a takeover bid.

Subsea7 on Friday tabled an offer for DOF, which is looking to list with John Fredriksen as its cornerstone investor.

Siem is a vocal consolidator but saw his approach immediately knocked back by DOF’s board, with investors anticipating that a further bid would be upcoming.