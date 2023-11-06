State-owned Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) has a 14.1 billion dinars ($45.7 billion) shortfall in funds available to meet its five-year spending plan, and will need to borrow and sell assets to help plug the gap, according to a document seen by Reuters.

Retaining its annual dividends instead of transferring them to the state budget is "inevitable" during the five years to 31 March, 2027, the period of the plan, said KPC chairman Saad Al Barrak in the document.

The company is planning capital expenditure of 22.05 billion dinars in that time, including about 13.9 billion dinars for exploration and production, Al Barrak said in the 30 October document, which was created in response to a parliamentary query.

“Only keeping dividends will not be enough to cover the expected deficit of about 14 billion Kuwaiti dinars, so the corporation will also borrow and implement some (other) initiatives,” said Al Barrak, who is also Kuwait’s oil minister.

The initiatives include cutting the expected 22.05 billion dinars in capital spending by 4.36 billion dinars by delaying or dropping several projects, according to an attached copy of the five-year plan.

KPC also expects to keep 3.73 billion dinars from retained dividends, cut its cash balance in half — to 500 million dinars — and get 1.55 billion dinars in external financing.

Article continues below the advert

It plans to raise nearly 1.12 billion dinars from leasing the pipelines of subsidiary Kuwait Oil Company (KOC) and selling a 50% stake in a petrochemical complex.

In addition, said Reuters, KPC aims to raise 2.835 billion dinar by "divesting non-core and unprofitable assets", the copy of the plan showed.

KPC confirmed the figures in the document, but had no further comment.