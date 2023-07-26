Kuwait National Petroleum Company (KNPC) posted a net profit of 1.016 billion Kuwaiti dinars ($3.3 billion) in its most recent financial year ended 31 March 2023, the nation’s state news agency KUNA said on Tuesday.

The profit reported is the company’s largest ever and was almost 198% higher than the 341.38 million dinars profit reported for the previous year, it said.

Robust oil prices and the completion of several oil refineries in the country contributed to the positive results, it stated.

Regional oil and gas giants including Saudi Aramco and QatarEnergy have been posting record profits amid high global oil and gas prices, and improved macroeconomic prospects.

QatarEnergy recently reported a net profit of 154.6 billion riyals ($42.5 billion) for 2022, an almost 58% increase as compared to the previous year, led by robust global gas prices.

Qatar’s official news agency QNA revealed earlier this month revealed the company’s annual results, claiming that 40% of all new liquefied natural gas that will come to the market by 2029 will come from QatarEnergy after the company launched a massive expansion plan.

QatarEnergy had earlier posted a net income of 97.9 billion riyals in 2021.

The first LNG shipment from Qatar’s North Field expansion project is likely to be delivered in 2026, QNA stated.