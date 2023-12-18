Angola’s national oil company Sonangol will let the court decide the fate of an ex-employee facing criminal charges for claimed participation in alleged historic corruption involving liquefied natural gas supplier Trafigura.

Referring to the Swiss court case that involved alleged bribes being paid by Trafigura to a Sonangol employee between 2009 and 2011, a Sonangol official said: “Since this is an issue that, according to what is said, is a matter of justice, let us leave for justice to resolve, because we, Sonangol, are currently focused on bringing company in good shape.”