UK supermajor Shell has beat analysts’ expectations for full-year 2023 profit, on Thursday posting adjusted earnings of $28.3 billion, albeit down 29% from the record $39.87 billion one year prior, and announcing a $3.5 billion share buyback programme.

"Shell delivered another quarter of strong performance, concluding a year in which we made good progress across the targets outlined at our Capital Markets Day. As we enter 2024, we are continuing to simplify our organisation with a focus on delivering more value with less emissions,” commented chief executive Wael Sawan.

“In 2023, Shell returned $23 billion to shareholders. In line with our progressive dividend policy, Shell is now increasing its dividend by 4%. We are also commencing a $3.5 billion buyback programme for the next three months."

However, Shell’s 2023 income attributable to shareholders plummeted 54% year-over-year to $19.36 billion, reflecting lower realised oil and gas prices, lower volumes and lower refining margins, partly offset by higher liquefied natural gas trading and optimisation margins, and higher marketing margins.

“Full year 2023 income attributable to Shell plc shareholders also included net impairment charges and reversals of $6.2 billion, and unfavourable movements of $1.3 billion due to the fair value accounting of commodity derivatives. These charges and unfavourable movements are included in identified items amounting to a net loss of $8.2 billion,” Shell said on Thursday.

“This compares with identified items in the full year 2022 which amounted to a net gain of $1.2 billion.”

Article continues below the advert

Shell’s fourth quarter 2023 adjusted earnings were $7.3 billion, which the company said reflected robust operational performance and strong LNG trading and optimisation results.

Cash flow from operations (CFFO) was $12.6 billion for the three months ended 31 December, and the total CFFO amounted to $54.2 billion in 2023, the second highest year ever.

At the end of the fourth quarter 2023, the supermajor’s net debt was $43.5 billion, $1.3 billion lower than the end of 2022. Gearing was 18.8% as of 31 December 2023, and in line with the end of the previous year.

Shell’s 2024 cash capex outlook range remains between $22 billion and $25 billion, as announced at the Capital Markets Day.