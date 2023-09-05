UK independent EnQuest has reported a post-tax loss of $21.2 million in the first half of this year, as lower revenues and outflow on UK Energy's profits levy impacted its bottom line.

The company unveiled its half-yearly results on Tuesday for the period ended 30 June and said that its profit before tax stood at $112.9 million, while its profit after tax declined sharply due to the unfavourable profit levy in the UK.

“EnQuest will pay cash tax in the UK in accordance with the Energy Profits Levy (EPL), with the expected October 2023 cash payment of $75 million reflecting the Group's 2022 tax liability,” it noted.

The company had earlier reported a post-tax profit of $203.5 million for the same period last year.

EnQuest said that its revenue and other operating income also declined during the first half to $732.7 million, as against the $943.5 million posted last year in the same period, reflecting lower realised oil prices and production levels.

EnQuest Chief Executive, Amjad Bseisu said the “UK's oil and gas sector faces significant challenges and loss of competitiveness due to uncertainty following the adverse changes to the fiscal regime.”

“While we appreciate the Government's intentions to improve the attractiveness of the sector through the Energy Security Investment Mechanism, we believe timely legislative reform is required to restore confidence in the UK oil and gas sector to protect jobs and deliver both energy security and decarbonisation,” he said.

Bseisu added that as the company navigates the “challenges posed by the EPL,” it remains focused on further strengthening its balance sheet, to unlock organic and inorganic growth opportunities.

The EnQuest chief stated that despite the challenges it posted a “strong operational performance, including the efficient return to service of Kraken,” which has enabled free cash flow generation of $140 million in the first half of 2023 — driving a further reduction in net debt to $592 million.

The company stated that it “remains on track to achieve net production between 42,000 and 46,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd),” this year “with ongoing drilling campaigns at Magnus and at Golden Eagle, partially offset by natural declines and planned maintenance shutdowns at Magnus and GKA in the third quarter.”