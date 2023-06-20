The Lundin family of Sweden is making a return to the Norwegian offshore oil and gas arena through a newly-formed private entity which will acquire the privately-owned oil and gas exploration company Concedo.

Shareholders in Concedo representing 99% of the shares have accepted an offer by Attica Exploration to buy their shares with settlement in cash and/or shares in Attica Exploration.

Adam Lundin, chairman of Lundin Group Photo: LUNDIN GROUP

Attica Exploration is a private entity backed by Sweden's Lundin family, which sold Lundin Energy to Aker BP in 2022 in a multi-billion dollar deal.