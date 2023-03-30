Major UK North Sea player Ithaca Energy is committed to realising the opportunities in its portfolio of greenfield oil and gas projects and brownfield additions, despite the impacts of the country’s energy profits tax.

Ithaca is now the second-largest independent in the UK continental shelf by resources and the third largest by production, following the acquisitions last year of Siccar Point Energy, Marubeni Oil & Gas UK and Summit Exploration & Production.

Today, the company detailed its diverse portfolio of producing assets and brownfield and greenfield development opportunities including Rosebank, Cambo, Marigold, Fotla, and Tornado, and infill drilling at the Captain, Alba, Montrose, Schiehallion and Mariner fields.