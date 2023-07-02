Singapore-headquartered upstream independent Jadestone Energy intends to strengthen its executive management team following the past several months that its chairman Dennis McShane admits have been “disappointing” to all its stakeholders.

There have been well-documented issues with production at Jadestone's Montara asset offshore Australia. The company’s output has averaged around12,300 barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2023 and some 14,800 boepd since 1 April, while Jadestone’s guidance for April to December 2023 remains unchanged at the range between 13,500 and 17,000 boepd.