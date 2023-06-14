French independent Maurel & Prom (M&P) is in critical talks to acquire a major oil producer in Gabon, just as its acquisition of a key gas player in Tanzania is in danger of falling apart.

If successful, the Gabon deal would almost triple M&P's production to some 70,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day from 25,000 boepd, and make it the second biggest player in Gabon, after Perenco, with volumes of 60,000 boepd.

M&P said it is "in advanced discussions" with private equity player Carlyle Group, the shareholder of Assala Energy Holdings, about the acquisition of all Assala's shares.