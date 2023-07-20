Myanmar’s military government has reportedly raided the head office of state-owned Myanma Oil & Gas Enterprise (MOGE), initially detaining more than a dozen employees — including two deputy directors — for questioning.

The raid on MOGE’s office in Myanmar’s administrative capital Naypyidaw came after leaked documents appeared to show that the junta had opened bogus bank accounts to enable the state-owned company to bypass sanctions, reported news service Myanmar Now.

Sources within the Naypyitaw office told Myanmar Now that junta forces arrived at the MOGE office building with a list of wanted individuals. Those arrested included Kyaw Kyaw Aung, deputy director of MOGE’s planning department, and Nu Nu Yi, deputy director of the finance department, plus personnel from both departments.

The raid and arrests took place earlier this month, just two days after the Burmese and English language independent news service published an article about the leaked information, which revealed that the Energy Ministry had requested the Central Bank of Myanmar to register bank accounts under a beneficiary name for MOGE.

This was done to enable the company to access blocked funds outside the country after the European Union had imposed sanctions.

Since the EU in February imposed sanctions on MOGE, more than US$500 million — revenues from the Shwe and Yadana gas projects and from the Myanmar- China oil and gas export pipelines — has been held in foreign bank accounts by the company.

As of Monday, at least three MOGE staff were still being detained by the junta. The unreleased staff members are reportedly connected to the opening of a bogus bank account to evade international sanctions targeting MOGE, according to Myanmar Now’s sources.

The detainees who have not been released reportedly are supervisor Aye Aye San and two male officials including a retired army major now working as a director at the state-owned company. They are the same staff members claimed to have been involved in opening new, secret bank accounts with the aim of accessing frozen, dollar-denominated assets.

It is not known where the junta is holding the detained individuals, and other details currently remain scant as the military council to date has not released a statement on the matter.

The junta that seized power in a February 2021 looks set to further extend the ongoing state of emergency in the Southeast Asian nation. The military-drafted 2008 constitution, which the junta has said is still in force, requires authorities to hold fresh elections within six months of a state of emergency being lifted.

Upstream could not reach MOGE or a junta representative for immediate comment.