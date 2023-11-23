Independent Neptune Energy anticipates the completion of its $4.9 billion acquisition by Italian energy giant Eni and Vaar Energi of Norway by the end of the first quarter of 2024.

Neptune's German business is set to be separated and transferred to existing shareholders by the close of 2023, with a separate €200 million ($156 million) reserve-based letter of credit facility secured for the German business.

Neptune in the third quarter achieved a production of 139,100 barrels of oil equivalent per day, reflecting increased output from its Adorf field in Germany and the Snohvit field in Norway.

The company has adjusted its full-year 2023 production forecast to 145,000 boepd.

Chief executive Pete Jones expressed optimism about the company’s growth trajectory, stating: “Neptune delivered further growth in the third quarter, with increasing production and the start-up of the Seagull project in the UK.

“With the restart of Touat in Algeria, we expect production to increase further in the fourth quarter and into next year.”

Neptune’s financial performance in the third quarter also remained robust, with sustained low leverage.

The company reported an operating profit of $508.5 million, with operating expenses at $12.7 per barrel of oil equivalent. The year-to-date post-tax operating cash flow stands at $1.023 billion, with year-to-date adjusted development capital expenditure amounting to $259.9 million.

Neptune in the third quarter also secured the Trudvang carbon capture and storage licence in Norway, demonstrating its commitment to pursuing approximately 300 million tonnes of net carbon dioxide storage capacity in northern Europe.