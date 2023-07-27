Italian oilfield services provider Saipem has returned to the black, buoyed by new new contract awards, and growth in revenues and margins.

The company posted a net profit of €40 million ($44.4 million) in the second quarter of 2023, compared to a net loss of €32 million in the same period a year ago. Net revenues increased 17% to €2.8 billion.

For the first half of 2023, Saipem achieved net income of €40 million, while revenues were up 28% year-on-year to €5.3 billion.

Saipem, headed by chief executive Alessandro Puliti, won new contracts worth €6.7 billion in the first six months of 2023, versus €4.2 billion in the corresponding period last year.

The company's order backlog amounted to €25.4 billion as of 30 June 203, of which €5.3 billion is to be executed this year.