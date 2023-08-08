US liquefied natural gas player New Fortress Energy has returned to the black in the second quarter of 2023, but overall results were below Wall Street consensus and the company reduced its investment forecast.

New Fortress posted a net profit of $120.1 million from April to June compared to a net loss of $178.4 million in the second quarter of 2022.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell 13% to $246.5 million, while net revenues were down 4% to $561.3 million.

According to investment bank Stifel, analysts were expecting a net profit of $123 million, adjusted EBITDA of $281.9 million and net revenue of $573.6 million.

The company has revised down its adjusted EBITDA guidance for the year from $2 billion to $1.6 billion to reflect lower expected cargo earnings and timing of infrastructure projects coming online.

New Fortress also trimmed capital expenditures for 2024 to $250 million to reflect completion of a number of projects.

“We expect a significant increase in free cash flow as these projects enter service and capital expenditures decline,” said New Fortress Energy chief executive Wes Edens.

“Our focus is on significantly growing cash flows from our portfolio, operational execution, deleveraging, and low cost, high return organic growth opportunities.”