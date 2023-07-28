Singapore’s Seatrium, born earlier this year from the tie-up between compatriots Sembcorp Marine and Keppel Offshore & Marine, claims to be on track with its transformation journey — a fundamental component of which is to steer the enlarged entity back to profit.
'No stone to be left unturned': Loss-making Seatrium reviewing its capital structure
Singapore fabrication giant plotting path back to profitability after acquiring Keppel Offshore & Marine
28 July 2023 7:51 GMT Updated 28 July 2023 8:29 GMT
