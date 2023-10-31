US-based drilling giant Noble Corporation saw quarterly profits more than quadruple as it raised its full-year guidance for revenues and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation.

The company reported a net profit of $158 million in the third quarter of 2023 from $34 million in the same period a year ago. Net revenues more than doubled from $306 million to $697 million, while adjusted EBITDA was up from $97 million to $283 million.

“Our third quarter results reflect continued strong operational and financial performance and demonstrate the power of the Noble-Maersk Drilling combination where synergy progress and integration are ahead of schedule,” said Noble chief executive Robert Eifler.

Contract drilling services revenue rose from $289 million to $671 million. Noble’s marketed fleet of 16 drillships and semi-submersible rigs was 92% contracted through the third quarter of 2023, while utilisation of the company’s jack-ups was 61%.

As of 31 October, Noble’s backlog order stood at $4.7 billion.

For the full year, Noble increased its guidance for total revenues to a range of between $2.5 billion and $2.6 billion. The previous outlook was from $2.35 billion to $2.55 billion.

Noble also raised adjusted EBITDA to a range from $775 million to $825 million for 2023, against the previous forecast of between $725 million and $825 million.