Norwegian independent Vaar Energi will boost its reserves and production significantly thanks to the Neptune Energy transaction with a material swing towards gas.

Production will increase by 31% to an estimated 281,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day in the first quarter of 2023, while proven plus probable reserves will leap 25% to 1.3 billion boe as at the end of 2022.

Neptune Norway produced 62% gas and liquefied natural gas, 27% oil and 11% natural gas liquids in the first quarter of 2023.