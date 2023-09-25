Norwegian private equity investor HitecVision has sold 6.3% of its ownership in Norway’s third-largest operator, Vaar Energi, while the largest shareholder said it has no plans in the foreseeable future to sell any of its position in Vaar.

HitecVision completed the Nkr 4.6 billion ($427.3 million) secondary placement of shares in an offering that attracted strong interest from existing and new investors and was multiple times oversubscribed, according to joint global co-ordinators and joint bookrunners SpareBank 1 Markets and DNB Markets.