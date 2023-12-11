US oil producer Occidental will acquire fellow oil and gas player CrownRock, in a cash and stock transaction valued at $12 billion, the company announced on Monday.

Midland, Texas-based CrownRock L.P. is a joint venture of CrownQuest Operating LLC and Lime Rock Partners.

Through the takeover, which includes CrownQuest’s existing debt of $1.2 billion, Oxy will acquire the company’s position in the Permian shale basin, where CrownQuest is present.

“The acquisition of CrownRock’s assets adds to the strongest and most differentiated portfolio that Occidental has ever had,” said Occidental President and Chief Executive Officer Vicki Hollub.

Hollub described CrownRock as a “strategic fit”, and the deal as driving value to shareholders “with immediate free cash flow accretion”.

The deal follows from two earlier mega-transanctions with US supermajors ExxonMobil and Chevron buying Pioneer Natural Resources and Hess, respectively, for almost $120 billion in total.

Through CrownRock, Occidental says it will gain valuable development-ready and low breakeven inventory in the Permian basin, where CrownRock holds over 94,000 net acreas of premium pay assets and infrastructure.

Oxy stated the acquisition will increase its unconventional inventory with a breakeven cost below $40 per barrel by 33%.

Occidental expects to achieve additional production of 170,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day in high margin unconventional acreage in 2024.

The company will also gain access to some 1,700 undeveloped locations in the area.

The deal is expected to contribute to free cash flow by about $1 billion in the first year after it is concluded, based on an average of $70 per barrel in the WTI oil benchmark.

“Occidental’s purchase of CrownRock is a multi-win proposition for CrownRock,” said Operating Chief Executive Officer Tim Dunn.

The deal is expected to be completed in the first quarter of next year, subject to regulatory approvals.

The announcement is the latest in a series of large-ticket acquisitions that are poised to reshape the US oil market landscape.

In October, ExxonMobil announced a $60 billion takeover over shale rival Pioneer Natural Resources, doubling the oil giant’s output and achieving a dominance position in US shale.

Shortly after, Chevron swooped in on a $53 billion deal to acquire Hess, which would give it access to the company’s privileged position in the Guyana oil discoveries.

In the case of Occidental and CrownRock, the buyer is – much like the ExxonMobil deal – eyeing an expansion in short-cycle unconventional production in the Permian basin.

The shale play offers the flexibility in output that is expected to be critical in the medium term, given market volatility, and an attractive cost profile.

Occidental said 1,250 of the 1,700 locations it will gain access to are ready for development at a breakeven below $60 per barrel, and 750 locations are below $40 per barrel breakeven.

The company referenced a “greater basin diversification” that increases “corporate returns and optionality”.

CrownQuest currently operates 1,593 wells, it said on its website.