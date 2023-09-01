Upstream giant PetroChina posted a 85.3 billion yuan ($11.7 billion) net profit for the first half of the year, an all-time high — up 4.5% from the same period last year, helped by increased oil and gas production.

However, revenues dropped 8.3% to 1.48 trillion yuan year-on-year, attributable to the fall in global oil prices, which was reported at $74.15 per barrel, down 21.7% from the first half of 2022.

PetroChina's combined oil and natural gas production reached 893.8 million barrels of oil equivalent for the six months ended 30 June, marking a 5.8% surge compared to the same period last year, which went a long towards facilitating a 3.7% increase in operating profit for the company's upstream segment.

The company's domestic crude oil production reached 392.3 million barrels, signifying a 1.2% increase over the corresponding period of the previous year. Additionally, production of marketable natural gas saw a 7.3% upswing, totalling 2,417.3 billion cubic feet (2.4173 trillion cubic feet).

Moving beyond domestic operations, crude output from overseas fields was up 27.8%, reaching a total of 82 million barrels. However, natural gas production from these overseas fields witnessed a 4.4% decrease, amounting to 99.8 Bcf.

In the first half of 2023, PetroChina, led by chairman Dai Houliang, witnessed a reduction of 3.741 billion yuan in exploration expenses to 9.098 billion yuan compared to the same period in the previous year.

Capital expenditure also exhibited a significant decline in the first half of 2023, plummeting 7.8% to 85.1 billion yuan. Earlier this year, the company established a Capex target of 243.5 billion yuan for 2023, reflecting an 11% reduction from the previous year.