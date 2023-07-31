Romania’s OMV Petrom has slammed the ”frequent regulatory interventions” that it claims could hit billions of dollars of new investments in the Neptun Deep offshore gas development and the company’s recent onshore oil finds.

On a second-quarter results call, OMV Petrom chief executive Christina Verchere said that for the full year of 2023, the company estimates about 80% of its domestic gas portfolio sales will be subject to government-imposed price caps.

Romania introduced temporary gas market regulations last year in response to record high natural gas prices in Europe.

“When it comes to electricity, all our sales in Romania were subject to some form of regulation or taxation in the second quarter”, she said.

“Frequent regulatory interventions bring volatility and instability for the market participants and increased risks of market dysfunctions, including risks related to the security of supply.

“While price caps may support demand, they are a disincentive for investments in energy efficiency projects and send distorted signals to the market. We reiterate our belief that free-market principles are fundamental for investments and that interventions should be temporary in nature,” Verchere added.

In the second quarter of 2023, the share of OMV Petrom's unregulated free market gas sales in Romania dropped to 23% as a result of government regulations, against 57% in the second quarter of 2022.

In its financial report, the company said its total revenues for the second quarter decreased by almost 39%, to 8.4 billion leu ($1.9 billion) against the same period of 2022.

The producer plunged into the red in the reporting period, posting net loss of 537 million leu against the net profit of 2.9 billion leu in the second quarter of 2022 and 1.5 billion leu in the first quarter of this year.

The main drag on the bottom line in the second quarter was a so-called a “solidarity contribution” of almost 2 billion leu to the government, the equivalent of around $450 million.

In May, Romania passed a law that slammed a $10.70 per barrel retroactive tax on crude oil volumes that the company processed at its refineries in 2022 and 2023, OMV Petrom said in its result presentation.

Increased regulations have coincided with a mixed domestic operating environment where natural gas demand has declined, falling by 12% year on year in the second quarter after recording a 16% reduction in 2022.

The fall coincides with increasing inflationary pressures. Romania’s consumer price index was up more than 10% in June this year against the same period of 2022, with the expected inflation figure for the whole of 2023 running at around 7%.

Despite domestic regulatory pressure, OMV Petrom has maintained its capital expenditure guidance of around 6 billion leu this year, up 70% over 2022, with increased investments dedicated mainly to the Neptun Deep project.

In June, OMV Petrom and its partner in the project, state-owned Romgaz, took the final investment decision for Neptun Deep, investing up to $4 billion with the goal of first gas production in 2027.

Neptun Deep is the largest gas field in Romania, with estimated recoverable gas reserves of about 100 billion cubic metres.

Also in June, OMV Petrom reported three new oil and gas discoveries in southern Romania that together may hold recoverable resources of more than 30 million barrels of oil equivalent.