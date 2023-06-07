All eyes are set on the upcoming capital markets day that Shell will host in New York on 14 June, with much at stake for a supermajor riding the wave of its strongest financial performance on record and swimming in cash.

It will also be the first such event for chief executive Wael Sawan, who took the helm in January after the eight-year tenure of Dutchman Ben van Beurden.

Canadian-Lebanese company veteran Sawan — who has been with Shell for 25 years — presided over historic returns as Shell reaped the benefits of disrupted energy flows and unprecedented market volatility.