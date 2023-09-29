One of the world's leading jack-up drilling companies has been well supported by investors in a successful fundraising drive to improve its financial position.

Oslo-listed Shelf Drilling raised Nkr640 million ($60 million) in a private placement which saw strong demand from a wide variety of quality investors and was significantly oversubscribed, according to joint bookrunner Fearnley Securities.

Proceeds from the equity offering, along with those from a separate notes issue, will be used to refinance existing debt as well as general corporate purposes.